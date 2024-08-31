Donovan hits a 3-run homer as the Cardinals hold off the Yankees for a 6-5 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer, Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Saturday for their first regular-season win at Yankee Stadium.

It was the first victory for St. Louis in the Bronx since Tim McCarver hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning in Game 5 of the 1964 World Series and Bob Gibson pitched a complete game in a 5-2 win. The Cardinals improved to 1-7 at Yankee Stadium in the regular season.

St. Louis went ahead to stay with four runs in the third against rookie Will Warren (0-3). Nolan Arenado hit a tying RBI single before Donovan connected for his 11th homer. It was his first three-run drive since July 23, 2023.

Iván Herrera hit an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a throwing error by Yankees catcher Austin Wells following a wild pitch by Mark Leiter Jr. Herrera reached three times and hit a single in the third when Paul Goldschmidt was thrown out at the plate.

Gibson (8-6) allowed one run and five hits. After struggling through his worst outing this season Monday against San Diego, he got his first win since July 7 at Washington.

After Gibson departed, the Cardinals had some trouble with their bullpen.

Matthew Liberatore allowed five hits, including Anthony Volpe’s RBI infield single. Andrew Kittredge gave up pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s three-run double off the top of the center-field fence to make it a one-run game.

Ryan Helsley worked a shaky ninth for his 42nd save in 45 chances.

Oswaldo Cabrera struck out on a pitch-clock violation and Gleyber Torres flied out before Juan Soto doubled with two down. Following an intentional walk to Aaron Judge, Helsley fanned Austin Wells for the final out.

In his fifth career start, Warren allowed four runs and five hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (back), whose 30-day rehab period ended, is expected to be added when rosters expand to 28 Sunday and may start Monday in Milwaukee. … OF Michael Siani (oblique) drew three walks in four plate appearances in a rehab game with Double-A Springfield on Friday. He was slated to play there later Saturday and could be activated when rosters increase.

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo (fractured right forearm) felt fine, according to manager Aaron Boone, after playing first base for all of his fifth rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Friday. He could be activated Sunday when rosters expand. … RHP Clarke Schmidt (strained right lat) threw a side session and the team will decide by Sunday if he needs another rehab appearance Monday or can be activated. … RHP Ian Hamilton (strained right lat) was scratched from Friday’s rehab appearance for Somerset because of back spasms.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.23 ERA) opposes New York LHP Nestor Cortes (8-10, 3.89) on Sunday afternoon.

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press