Spencer Torkelson’s 3-run homer helps Tigers beat MLB-worst White Sox 6-3 for 4-game sweep View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night to complete a four-game sweep and drop the majors’ worst team to 31-101.

Parker Meadows led off the seventh with a homer off Jared Shuster (1-3) that tied the game at 2-all. Jace Jung hit a go-ahead RBI single before Torkelson greeted Justin Anderson with a 439-foot drive to center field that made it 6-2.

The White Sox have lost eight of nine and recorded their 31st blown save, the most in the majors.

Torkelson finished 3 for 5, falling a triple short of the cycle.

Detroit right-hander Ty Madden gave up two runs, one earned, in five innings in his major league debut. The 24-year-old allowed four hits and three walks.

Sean Guenther (1-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first career win, and Tyler Holton handled the ninth for his fifth save.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By GAVIN DORSEY

Associated Press