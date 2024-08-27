Judge, Torres and Cortes help Yankees top Nationals 5-2 to spoil Dylan Crews’ debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff homer, Aaron Judge made a spectacular defensive play and the New York Yankees beat Washington 5-2 on Monday night to spoil the major league debut of prized Nationals prospect Dylan Crews.

Judge added his 1,000th career hit as New York won for the fifth time in six games, moving two ahead of idle Baltimore atop the AL East. Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep for the Yankees to back Nestor Cortes (8-10).

Anthony Volpe had a double and two singles, scoring twice on sacrifice flies by DJ LeMahieu. Alex Verdugo also had three hits.

Crews, the third-ranked prospect in baseball, batted second for Washington and went 0 for 3 with a walk. He struck out with two runners in scoring position in the sixth.

The touted outfielder was drafted second overall last year out of LSU.

