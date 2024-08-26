Witt Jr.’s homer lifts Royals to 4-3 win over AL Central leading Guards in 1st game of doubleheader

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered leading off the eighth inning to break a tie as the Kansas City Royals pulled closer to Cleveland in the AL Central with a 4-3 victory over the Guardians in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Monday.

Witt connected on a 0-1 pitch from rookie Hunter Gaddis (4-3), driving it 413 feet into the left-field bleachers for his 27th homer of the season — and his 11th in 34 games since the All-Star break.

He came in batting .417 since the break, the fourth-highest average (with at least 125 at-bats) in the second half since World War II. Only Ted Williams (.454 in 1957), Ichiro Suzuki (.429, 2004) and George Brett (.421, .421) have hit higher.

It was just another noteworthy moment of many in 2024 for Witt, who leads the majors in average (.347), hits (181) and runs (112).

“He’s always present,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He doesn’t care what he’s done prior or what he’s going to do tomorrow. He’s going to be in that box and trying to beat you right there. Bobby’s a special player.”

Witt’s homer was just the third run Gaddis has given up at home this season.

“He impacts the game as good as anybody in this game,” Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges said of Witt. “So you got to be real smart with him. You’ve got to make pitches. You’ve got to execute pitches. And if you make a mistake, he always takes his ‘A’ swing. There’s a reason he’s hitting (nearly) .350.”

MJ Melendez belted a three-run homer and made a sensational catch in left field for the Royals, who pulled within two games of the first-place Guardians. Cleveland has led the division since April 14.

It was the first of seven games over the next 10 days between the Guardians and Royals.

Logan Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Game 2 for Cleveland against Royals right-hander Alec Marsh.

John Schreiber (4-3) worked 1 2/3 innings and Lucas Erceg put the tying run on with a walk in the ninth before getting his fifth save since coming to Kansas City in a July 30 trade from Oakland.

Erceg extended his scoreless streak to 15 1/3 innings.

“I’m glad we got him,” Quatraro said. “That’s why we got him.”

Kansas City starter Cole Ragans was lifted while leading 3-2 lead in the fifth inning because of cramping in his left calf and hamstring.

After issuing a leadoff walk, Ragans was replaced by closer James McArthur, who got two outs before intentionally walking Josh Naylor.

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel followed with a shot toward the corner in left. Melendez raced across the grass and was able to snag it with a headfirst catch before sliding across the warning track to save at least two runs.

“As an outfielder, you have to feel like you can get to anything,” Melendez said. “That’s what goes through my head any time a ball is in the air towards me. I’m glad it was able to hang up in the air a little longer.”

Melendez’s 17th homer gave the Royals a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

Vinnie Pasquantino reached when Cleveland shortstop Tyler Freeman couldn’t corral his pop to shallow left and Salvador Perez singled. Melendez then lined a 0-1 pitch off the railing just above the right-field wall.

RARE OUTING

Reliever Nick Sandlin made his first major league start for Cleveland in the opener and pitched one inning. The right-hander hadn’t started a game since his junior year at Southern Miss in 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Will Smith (back spasms) was placed on the 15-day injured list, one day after he allowed five runs in one inning against Philadelphia. Quatraro said Smith’s back issue has “been lingering for a while.”

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (broken fingernail) didn’t have any problems while throwing a bullpen session Sunday. He’s scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday. Cobb was acquired at the trade deadline from San Francisco.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA) starts Tuesday against Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47), who threw seven scoreless innings in his most recent outing.

