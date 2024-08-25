Clear
Lars Nootbaar hits a key 2-run single as the Cardinals rally past the Twins 3-2

By AP News
Cardinals Twins Baseball

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Victor Scott II homered for St. Louis, which has won four of five overall.

Willi Castro went deep and Royce Lewis hit an RBI double for Minnesota, which trails AL Central-leading Cleveland by three games.

Nolan Arenado began the Cardinals’ winning rally with a one-out single against Jhoan Duran (6-7). Brendan Donovan then hit a grounder to second baseman Edouard Julien, who threw the ball into left field while trying to start a game-ending double play.

Pinch-runner José Fermín raced to third and Donovan took second. After Tommy Phan struck out looking, Nootbaar bounced a grounder into left field.

Shawn Armstrong (3-2) got two outs for the win, and Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his 40th save.

By MIKE COOK
Associated Press

