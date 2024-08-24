Jackson Holliday’s bases-loaded double lifts the Orioles to a 3-2 victory over Houston View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday hit a three-run double in the sixth inning — Baltimore’s second big hit with the bases loaded in less than 24 hours — and the Orioles rallied past the Houston Astros 3-2 on Saturday.

Colton Cowser kept the decisive rally going by hustling to first for an infield single, and after Tayler Scott relieved Framber Valdez (13-6), Holliday came up as a pinch hitter and snapped a 0-for-20 slide by lining the first pitch to the gap in right-center field.

Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña homered for Houston, but as good as Valdez was for most of his outing, the Astros gave up a lead for the second straight day.

The Orioles won 7-5 Friday night thanks to a five-run eighth inning highlighted by Anthony Santander’s grand slam.

Keegan Akin (3-0) won in relief in his first appearance since returning from the paternity list. Yannier Cano followed Akin with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Seranthony Domínguez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save since joining the Orioles late last month.

Valdez allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight with a walk but lost for the first time since June 18. The left-hander was 8-0 in his previous 10 starts.

Baltimore pulled within a half-game of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who lost at home to Colorado.

Houston led 2-0 in the sixth when Valdez allowed singles to Gunnar Henderson and Eloy Jiménez. With two outs, Cowser hit what looked like a routine soft bouncer to first, but he raced down the line and beat first baseman Jon Singleton to the bag with a headfirst slide. That set up the big hit by the rookie Holliday.

Altuve led off the game with his 18th homer of the year. Peña added another in the sixth, his right knee nearly scraping the ground as he reached to hit a curveball from Albert Suárez.

Suárez allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, snapping his streak of three straight scoreless starts.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) starts Sunday in the series finale for the Astros. Dean Kremer (6-9) starts for Baltimore.

___

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer