Reds sign first baseman Dominic Smith, two days after he was released by the Red Sox View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Dominic Smith on Thursday before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Smith was in the starting lineup and batting seventh for the opener of a four-game series. He was released by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday after hitting .237 with six home runs in 83 games.

Smith, 29, has a .247 batting average with 64 homers in eight seasons with the New York Mets (2017-22), Washington (2023) and Boston (2024). He was the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2013.

The Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. They also designated right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was pitching at Triple-A Louisville, for assignment.