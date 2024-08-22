Scott has three hits to spark the Cardinals to 3-0 victory over the Brewers

Scott has three hits to spark the Cardinals to 3-0 victory over the Brewers View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Victor Scott II had a career-high three hits and scored the run that snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

“Three hits is awesome, but a win is even better,” Scott said. “We’re all locked in.”

Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson each added two hits apiece in the nine-hit attack for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won the final two games to take the series after losing seven of their previous nine games. It was the seventh shutout win this season for St. Louis.

“There’s a good vibe and energy in that clubhouse right now, in how they’re attacking every day,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “All you can do is stay present and take it one pitch at a time. This was a solid win for sure. That’s a good baseball team across the way. They’ve been playing good baseball, so to take that series is important.”

The Central Division-leading Brewers had won six straight games before the consecutive losses to the second-place Cardinals, who still trail Milwaukee by 10 games.

“That’s a team with nothing to lose,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Milwaukee recorded just three hits, with only one after the first inning. After William Contreras, their third batter in the lineup, singled, the Brewers did not get another hit until the ninth inning with one out.

Andrew Kittridge (2-4) picked up the win with one inning of work. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his major league-leading 39th save in 42 opportunities.

Nick Mears (1-5) gave up all three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs in the Cardinals’ three-run seventh.

“That wasn’t very good,” Murphy said.

The Cardinals loaded the bases on three singles with one out. Willson Contreras drew a walk on a 3-2 fastball after being down 0-2 in the count to score Scott for the game’s first run.

“I think I might have caved a little bit after the checked swing,” Mears said. “I thought that he went but in the end, I’m out there to make pitches. I might have gotten caught up in the moment. I need to be better at that. At this level, if you’re not improving, you’re not getting any better.”

Brendan Donovan hit a bloop to shallow center, but Garrett Mitchell threw out Contreras at second base. Winn scored on the force out to chase Mears.

Nolan Arenado singled off reliever Bryse Wilson to score Burleson for the final run.

“The biggest thing was to back up yesterday,” Burleson said, referring to the Cardinals’ victory on a grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday. “Any way we can win a game is good.”

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta threw 92 pitches in five innings in his 26th start of the season. He allowed three hits and no runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

“My goal was six or more, but I tried my best to keep longer in the game,” Peralta said. “I didn’t have the feel of the slider today.”

Miles Mikolas went six innings. He gave up no runs and allowed two hits with three strikeouts and a walk, throwing 90 pitches. He hasn’t defeated the Brewers at Busch Stadium since Aug. 14, 2022.

“This is the time of year where, it’s a running joke with me but every game is the most important game,” Mikolas said. “This really holds true now at the time of the year. Every game matters at this time of the year.”

TRANSACTIONS

The Brewers optioned INF Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

TRAINING ROOM

Brewers: OF Blake Perkins (right calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Cardinals: CF Michael Siani (oblique strain) took batting practice in the batting cage before the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.78) will face A’s LHP JP Sears (10-8, 4.15) in Oakland. Civale is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against Oakland, both coming with Cleveland.

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07) will face Minnesota RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.96). Pallante will be making his first career start against the Twins and at Target Field. Pallante is 0-3 in four interleague starts this season.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press