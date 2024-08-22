Corbin pitches six innings and earns career win No. 100 as Nationals beat Rockies 8-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six innings to earn career win No. 100, Juan Yepez hit a three-run home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Thursday to take the rubber game of the series.

Luis Garcia Jr. and Jose Tena had two hits each for the Nationals, who have won three of their last four games.

In his sixth try for the milestone win, Corbin (3-12) allowed one run on four hits. He walked one batter and struck out a season-high eight.

Corbin went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA for Washington in 2019 and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series. Since then, the 35-year-old left-hander is 30-69 with a 5.64 ERA as he nears the end of a six-year, $140 million contract.

Brenton Doyle and Jacob Stallings homered for the Rockies.

Starter Cal Quantrill (8-9) gave up two runs on two hits over five innings.

Colorado’s Bud Black managed his 1,160th game, passing Clint Hurdle for the most games managed in Rockies history. Hurdle leads Black in wins, 534-523.

Washington took a 2-0 lead in the third. Joey Gallo led off with a walk and went to third on Alex Call’s one-out single. After Call stole second, James Wood blooped a two-out, two-run single to center.

The Rockies loaded the bases with two singles and a hit batter in the fourth, but Nolan Jones grounded into an inning-ending double play.

After Doyle’s homer made it 2-1 in the sixth, Washington added three runs in the bottom half, getting an RBI double from Keibert Ruiz and run-scoring hits from Garcia and Tena.

Yepez broke it open with his homer in the eighth.

Stallings homered in the ninth, scoring Michael Toglia, who walked.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (right shoulder strain) made his first rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. He allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits over 2 2/3 innings (49 pitches).

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (3-5, 5.97 ERA) opposes LHP Carlos Rodon (13-8, 4.34) when Colorado opens a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Friday.

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press