Elly De La Cruz homers and steals 60th base, Reds rally to beat Blue Jays 11-7

TORONTO (AP) — Elly De La Cruz homered and became the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season and the Cincinnati Reds overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-7 on Wednesday night.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run, and Noelvi Marte and Jonathan India also connected as the Reds took two of three from Toronto.

De La Cruz reached base four times. He stole third base in the fifth inning, his majors-leading 60th. De La Cruz added his 22nd homer, a solo shot off Zach Pop in the eighth.

Toronto’s George Springer hit the 60th leadoff home run of his career and the Blue Jays added two more homers off right-hander Nick Martinez in the first three innings, but couldn’t hold on.

Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run drive in the first, his eighth. Ernie Clement made it 6-0 with a three-run blast in the third, his ninth.

Steer started the comeback by homering off Blue Jays right-hander Yariel Rodríguez in the fourth, his 19th, and the Reds grabbed the lead with a five-run fifth.

India chased Rodríguez with an RBI single and De La Cruz greeted left-hander Brendon Little (1-2) with a two-run single before scoring on Tyler Stephenson’s fielder’s choice grounder. Santiago Espinal capped the 11-batter inning with a bases-loaded walk against right-hander Erik Swanson.

Marte and India hit back-to-back homers off Swanson in the sixth, and Stephenson added an RBI double. Marte’s homer was his fourth, while India hit his 12th.

Emilio Pagán (3-3) pitched one inning for the win.

Rodríguez allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He is winless in seven starts.

Martinez allowed a season-high six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Springer’s leadoff homer was his third of the season. He ranks second to Hall of Famer Rickey Handerson (81) on the career list.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley (right knee) was scratched from the lineup and replaced by Will Benson.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (9-5, 4.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as Cincinnati visits Pittsburgh to begin a four-game series. The Pirates had not announced a starter.

Blue Jays: Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Angels Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Neither team had announced a starter.

