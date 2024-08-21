Corbin Carroll homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to help Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Arizona, which finished with four hits, improved to a major league-best 30-13 since July 1. Carroll also singled and scored on Joc Pederson’s base hit, and Geraldo Perdomo walked twice.

Rodriguez allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his third start of the season since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 7. Rodriguez (2-0) struck out five and walked one.

Ryan Thompson, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball after Rodriguez departed. Martinez worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities.

The Marlins hit five doubles, but they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.