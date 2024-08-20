Steer and Friedl helps the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3

Steer and Friedl helps the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a tiebreaking RBI double in Cincinnati’s four-run sixth inning, and the Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday night to stop a three-game slide.

TJ Friedl hit his 10th homer and finished with three hits for Cincinnati in the opener of a seven-game trip. Ty France had two hits and two RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 26th homer for Toronto, and Ernie Clement also went deep. Kevin Gausman (11-9) permitted four runs, three earned, and five hits in five-plus innings in his first loss July 5.

The last-place Blue Jays lost for the third time in four games.

Tyler Stephenson started Cincinnati’s sixth-inning rally when he reached on a passed ball by Alejandro Kirk on strike three. Friedl then singled, chasing Gausman.

Ryan Burr came on and surrendered Steer’s tiebreaking double. Jeimer Candelario struck out, but France hit a two-run double and scored on Jake Fraley’s double. All three doubles off Burr were hit to right-center.

Tony Santillan (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win in relief of Julian Aguiar, who allowed two runs and four hits in four innings in his big league debut.

The Reds selected Aguiar’s contract from Triple-A Louisville so the 23-year-old right-hander could start in place of injured All-Star Hunter Greene (elbow).

Clement hit a leadoff homer in the ninth against Alexis Díaz, who retired the next three batters to close it out.

Guerrero opened the scoring with a 430-foot homer into the second deck in the first.

Elly De La Cruz tied it with a sacrifice fly in the third, but Toronto answered in the bottom half when George Springer doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Daulton Varsho’s single.

Friedl tied it again when he homered off Gausman to begin the fourth. It was his 10th of the season.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: RHP Casey Legumina was optioned to Triple-A.

Blue Jays: LHP Easton Lucas was claimed off waivers from Detroit and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Alek Manoah (elbow surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Christian Roa (sprained right shoulder) was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day IL.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (right calf) is scheduled to resume running this week, manager John Schneider said. Bichette has not played since July 19.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (11-9, 3.85 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday. Cincinnati had not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press