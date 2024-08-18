Bowden Francis throws 7 scoreless innings as Blue Jays shut out Cubs 1-0 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Joey Loperfido homered, Bowden Francis threw seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Sunday.

Loperfido’s solo shot off Shota Imanaga (9-3) in the second was all Toronto needed to end a two-game skid.

“To come through for those guys, especially in what ended up a one-run game, it felt good,” said Loperfido, who hit his first home run for the club three weeks after being traded from Houston.

Francis (6-3) matched his longest career outing, set six days earlier against the Los Angeles Angels.

He was perfect the first time through the order but loaded the bases in the fourth. He escaped the jam by catching Dansby Swanson looking at a third strike.

“I luckily got a call there,” said Francis, who came up big in a big moment in his seventh career start. “It worked out.”

The right-hander allowed just one other baserunner the rest of the way and finished with three hits and seven strikeouts while walking none to win for the fourth time in six starts.

“He was in total control today,” manager John Schneider said. “Just big pitch after big pitch. You can’t say enough about him.”

Chad Green, the last of three Blue Jays relievers, worked the ninth to secure the shutout and record his 13th save in as many chances.

Imanaga allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six in the first five innings. It was his first loss since June 21, a span of nine starts.

“You had to hit a ball really good today to get it out and give (Loperfido) credit, he hit it really good,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after a windy afternoon on the city’s north side.

“We just weren’t able to deliver offensively today.”

The crowd of 36,117 gave its loudest ovation to former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who led the seventh-inning singalong with his children.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Leo Jiménez got a day off after leaving Saturday’s game with right knee soreness.

Cubs: DH Seiya Suzuki took an Isaac Paredes foul ball off his shin while standing in the on-deck circle in the eighth but walked it off and remained in the lineup. … LHP Jordan Wicks ( right oblique strain ) will start Tuesday for Triple-A Iowa and make at least one more rehab start before the club decides when to bring him back. He’s been on the 60-day injured list since June 15.

UP NEXT

Toronto will send RHP Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.20 ERA) to the mound Monday night against visiting Cincinnati.

Cubs RHP Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19) is scheduled to open a three-game series against visiting Detroit on Tuesday night.

