George Kirby tosses 6 solid innings, Mariners snap 5-game skid with 10-3 win over Pirates View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Kirby worked six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners ended a five-game skid with a 10-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Kirby (9-9) pitched five shutout innings and allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking two. The 26-yeare-old right-hander rebounded after surrendering 11 runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings his last time out, a 15-1 loss at Detroit on Aug. 13.

The Mariners, who scored a total of nine runs their previous five games, scored in four of the first five innings and went on to hand the Pirates their 13th loss in 16 games.

Cal Raleigh put Seattle ahead with a two-run, opposite-field homer in the first inning, driving his 27th homer of the season 367 feet over the Clemente Wall in right off Jake Woodford (0-5).

Victor Robles added two runs in the second with a double down the left-field line.

Josh Rojas led off a three-run fourth inning with a 408-foot home run to center. Leo Rivas scored when third baseman Jared Triolo tossed a possible double-play ball off the bat of Julio Rodríguez into right field. Robles scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Raley.

Woodford went four innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, before Ryder Ryan allowed a solo home run to Dominic Canzone with one out in the fifth.

Pittsburgh didn’t get to Kirby until the sixth. Joey Bart sent a fastball 430 feet to right-center for a two-run homer, cutting the Pirates’ deficit to 8-2 with his career-high 12th homer of the season.

Rivas drove in the second of two seventh-inning runs for the Mariners with a two-out single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Jared Jones (right lat strain) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis, general manager Ben Cherington said during his weekly radio appearance. The 23-year-old rookie was 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA in 16 starts before going on the 15-day injured list on July 4.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06) will take the mound Monday in Los Angeles, opposite Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63).

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41) will start at Texas on Monday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press