Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz injured running the bases in 7th inning

By AP News
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and shortstop Oneil Cruz were both injured running the bases and removed in the seventh inning Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

McCutchen singled to left field with one out and began limping just as he reached first base. Ji Hwan Bae pinch ran for McCutchen, who extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

Two batters later, Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double to right field and stumbled as he rounded second base. Jared Triolo replaced him as a pinch runner.

McCutchen was diagnosed with left knee discomfort and Cruz with left ankle discomfort.

Cruz’s double put the Pirates ahead 5-2 as they were attempting to break a 10-game losing streak.

