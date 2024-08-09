Bryce Harper, Trea Turner have big hits in 6th-inning rally, lead Phillies past the D-backs 6-4 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits, Trea Turner added a go-ahead, two-run single and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia has won four of its last five, bouncing back from a six-game losing streak.

The Phillies took control with a four-run sixth inning, rallying for the 4-1 lead. Weston Wilson brought home the game-tying run with an RBI single, Turner singled home two runs for the lead and Harper capped the run with a shallow RBI single to right center.

But the D-backs — who have had several comeback wins during their recent hot streak — answered in a hurry. Jake McCarthy cracked a two-run homer off reliever Orion Kerkering in the bottom of the sixth to cut the margin to 4-3.

The D-backs came into the game on a roll, going 5-1 during their most recent road trip to Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Even with Thursday’s loss, they’re 22-10 since July 1.

J.T. Realmuto started the seventh with a solo homer off Slade Cecconi, putting the Phillies up 5-3. Edmundo Sosa’s RBI double made it 6-3 in the ninth.

Jeff Hoffman worked the seventh, Jose Alvarado handled the eighth and Carlos Estévez earned his 21st save despite giving up a run in the ninth on McCarthy’s RBI single. It was Estévez’s first save since joining the Phillies after being traded from the Angels.

Arizona left-hander Jordan Montgomery (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings before his trouble in the sixth. He gave up four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Eugenio Suarez gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead in the fifth with his 17th homer of the season. It bounced off the foul pole down the left-field line. McCarthy finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Philadelphia’s Kolby Allard (1-0) earned his first big-league win since 2022. The lefty gave up one run on six hits over five innings, striking out three.

It was Philadelphia’s first trip to Chase Field since last year’s NL Championship Series, which the Diamondbacks won in seven games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Dylan Covey’s rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Covey (shoulder) has not pitched in the majors this year but had a 3.69 ERA in 28 appearances for the Phillies last season.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that C Gabriel Moreno (groin) will likely miss several weeks after Monday’s injury. The team claimed C Andrew Knizner off waivers on Thursday, sending him to Triple-A for added depth at the position. Knizner hit .167 with a homer and nine RBIs for the Rangers this season.

UP NEXT

The D-backs will throw RHP Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA) in Friday night’s game. The Phillies counter with RHP Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.77 ERA).

___

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer