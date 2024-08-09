Lowe, Carlson spark Rays to a 6-4 victory over Cardinals that avoids a sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and former Cardinal Dylan Carlson drove in two runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays avoid a sweep by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Thursday night.

Lowe has hit seven home runs, nine doubles and had 18 RBIs in his last 26 games. He has driven in a run in five consecutive games, tying a career high.

Brent Rortvedt added three hits for the Rays.

Nolan Arenado drove in a run, scored twice and had three hits for St. Louis. Arenado is 12 for 30 in August with three doubles and six RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Richard Lovelady (3-4) pitched one inning for the win and Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 24 opportunities.

JoJo Romero (5-2) took the loss.

Kyle Gibson pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.

Shane Baz threw 4 1/3 innings giving up four runs on six hits and two walks.

The Rays scored three runs in the sixth. Yandy Díaz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Lowe’s homer. Tampa Bay added a run in the ninth on José Caballero’s single.

Arenado and Brendan Donovan had run-scoring hits as St. Louis took a 3-2 lead in the first. Goldschmidt drove in a run with a two-out single in the third.

Carlson drove in two runs with a two-out single to right in the first.

TRANSACTIONS

The Rays optioned RHP Hunter Bigge to Triple-A Durham.

TRAINING ROOM

Rays: LF Josh Lowe (right knee contusion) left the game after the top of the first. He fouled a ball off his right leg before striking out. Kameron Misner, a Missouri native, replaced him. … Reinstated LHP Richard Lovelady (left forearm flexor strain) from the 15-day IL.

Cardinals: RHP Riley O’Brien (right forearm flexor strain) tossed a scoreless inning Wednesday at Triple-A Memphis. He threw 10 pitches.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06) against visiting Baltimore RHP Zach Eflin (7-7, 4.05) on Friday.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.12) against Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69) in Kansas City on Friday.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press