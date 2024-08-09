Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers and extends hitting streak to 20 games as Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-6 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the 10th time in 20 games and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman pitched eight innings to win his fourth straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays survived a late rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday night.

With his Hall of Fame father watching from a private suite, Guerrero came within a single of hitting for the cycle. He opened the scoring with an RBI double off Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer in the first inning, extending his season-best hitting streak to 20 games.

Guerrero flew out to end the second, then hit a two-run homer to right field off Kremer in the fifth, his 23rd. Guerrero capped his night with an RBI triple off right-hander Bryan Baker in the sixth, his first triple of the season.

Guerrero pointed to his dad as he crossed the plate on his home run, the first he’d hit in the big leagues with his father in the stands.

“Once I hit it, I knew it was gone,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Not until I touched home plate and when I pointed at him, I was kind of like ‘Wow, finally he saw one.’”

Guerrero is batting .507 (37 for 73) with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBIs over the course of his streak.

“He’s the best hitter in baseball right now,” Gausman said. “I don’t know what I would do if I was facing him.”

Guerrero’s hot stretch is the longest active hitting streak in the majors. It’s his longest since a career-best 22-game hitting streak in 2022.

“He’s showing this league what he’s capable of,” Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser said.

Batting in front of Guerrero, Daulton Varsho reached base three times and scored three runs.

“Tough to win when you’re walking guys in front of Guerrero,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just some poor pitch execution to him, a guy that’s really dangerous, and it hurt us.”

Cowser hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Orioles. Baltimore leads the majors with 179 home runs, but the Orioles lost two of three in Toronto. They’re 11-15 since July 9.

“Overall, we haven’t really been playing our best baseball but we’re still in the fight for the division,” Cowser said. “That’s really all you can ask for.”

Baltimore and the New York Yankees are tied atop the AL East with identical 68-48 records.

Gausman (10-8) came in 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA in six career starts against Baltimore, his first big-league team. He retired the first eight batters in order before walking infielder Ramón Urías. Cowser followed with a first-pitch homer, his 17th.

Anthony Santander followed with a double and Gunnar Henderson walked but Gausman got Ryan O’Hearn to ground out.

Gausman allowed two runs and three hits, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters he faced. He walked three and struck out two.

“We didn’t do a whole lot after that homer,” Hyde said.

Baltimore started the ninth down 7-3 but loaded the bases with three straight hits off Zach Pop. Chad Green came on for Pop and finished for his 10th save in 10 chances.

Jackson Holliday drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Cedric Mullins hit an RBI double but Green struck out pinch hitter Eloy Jiménez.

Cowser cut it to 7-6 with a single but Green ended it by retiring Santander on a fly ball. The Orioles are 12-13 in one-run games.

Kremer (4-9) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He balked home a run in the first inning and matched a career-worst with five walks.

“Walks are always disappointing, unless they’re intentional,” Kremer said. “I threw too many non-competitive pitches in deep counts and got myself in trouble.”

Kremer lost for the fifth time in six starts and is winless since July 3 at Seattle.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays put LHP Génesis Cabrera on the paternity list and selected the contract of RHP Tommy Nance. Toronto acquired Nance Wednesday in a minor-league trade with San Diego, sending cash considerations in return.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (7-7, 4.05 ERA) is scheduled to start against his former team when Baltimore visits Tampa Bay on Friday. RHP Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06) is listed for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (9-9, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to face Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.40) on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press