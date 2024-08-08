Nolan Arenado, Alec Burleson each drive in 2 runs to help the Cardinals beat the Rays 5-2

Nolan Arenado, Alec Burleson each drive in 2 runs to help the Cardinals beat the Rays 5-2 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Burleson has 26 RBIs in home games since June 20, the most in the majors. He was more exciting about getting to meet his wrestling idol in St. Louis’ Randy Orton, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I got a photo with him and a team belt,” Burleson said. “I told the other guys that I don’t think I could meet anybody else and be as star struck. That was pretty cool. I changed my walk-up (music) just for tonight, for him. … I might have to keep it.”

Erick Fedde (8-5) pitched five innings for the victory. Willson Contreras and Masyn Winn also had two hits apiece for the Cardinals.

After a rocky debut after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, Fedde rebounded in his first start at home. He allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

“I would have loved to go deeper into the game,” Fedde said. “Overall, my stuff felt better.”

Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his majors-leading 36th save in 39 opportunities.

Josh Lowe had two hits for the Rays and scored a run.

Tampa Bay is 1 for 21 in the last two games with runners in scoring position.

“We’re not getting the big hit. We’ve got to find a way to get that hit,“ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”It’s back-to-back nights where it seems we’re like one big hit away from getting back in the ballgame. It’s just not coming easy right now.”

Taj Bradley (6-6) was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on nine hits. He was the American League Pitcher of the Month for July when he went 3-1 with a 1.45 ERA.

“I wasn’t as commanding with my pitches as I normally am,” Bradley said. “I tried to do much and it would like to a mistake.”

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the first inning when Contreras singled with one out, scoring Winn, who led off with a double.

The Rays tied it in the third on a mistake by Fedde. Alex Jackson was on third after he singled and advanced on a single by Yandy Díaz. Brandon Lowe bounced a grounder to Fedde, who ignored Jackson and tried to get a double play. Lowe beat the relay.

“It was one of those things, catcher on third and maybe he wouldn’t be going home,” Fedde said. “It’s a mistake by me. A least it didn’t lead to a big inning.”

Two, two-run doubles gave St. Louis a 5-1 lead after four innings.

In the third inning, Arenado hit a one-out bouncing double over third base, scoring Burleson and Contreras.

“I was nice to do it today,” Arenado said. “I got a little lucky. It was nice to come through for the guys there. Obviously, it starts wit the two guys before me who got on base.”

Burleson doubled home Nolan Gorman and Winn with one out in the fourth.

The Rays added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by José Caballero.

TRANSACTIONS

Rays: Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to Triple-A Durham Bulls.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: Activated RHP Drew Rasmussen (elbow) from the 60-day injured list.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back stiffness) threw Tuesday night for Triple-A Memphis. He allowed one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched, when he reached his scheduled 50 pitches. He walked two and struck out none.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Shane Baz (0-1, 3.60) was set to start against RHP Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04) on Thursday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press