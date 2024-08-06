Eugenio Suárez’s RBI single off Emmanuel Clase in 10th gives Diamondbacks 7-6 win over Guardians View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eugenio Suárez singled off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning to score automatic runner Corbin Carroll, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

The Guardians had forced extra innings on Daniel Schneemann’s sacrifice fly in the ninth off Ryan Thompson, which plated Bo Naylor. There were four lead changes and five ties in the wild, interleague matchup.

Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back homers off Logan Allen to start the game, helping the Diamondbacks move within a percentage point of the top National League wild-card spot and win for the 22nd time in 31 games since June 29.

Gold Glove catcher Moreno exited the game with a left groin strain in the second.

Thompson (6-3) allowed one run in one inning for the victory, while Justin Martinez picked up his first save of the season. Clase (4-2) had his eight-inning scoreless streak end with the unearned run.

José Ramírez had three hits, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI for the Guardians, who have the best record in the majors at 67-45. They also own the top home mark in baseball at 35-18.

Andrés Giménez also had three hits and drove in two runs, and Steven Kwan and Bo Naylor had two hits apiece for Cleveland. The Guardians used eight pitchers, including Allen, who allowed two runs in five innings.

Allen was struck on the head by Randal Grichuk’s line drive in the first, but the left-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day.

Cleveland’s beleaguered rotation should receive a boost when Alex Cobb makes his first start since undergoing left hip surgery in the offseason. Manager Stephen Vogt said the right-hander will work one of the four games in Minnesota this weekend.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (right shoulder strain) will make his first rehab appearance Tuesday for Single-A Hillsboro against Everett. The 35-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts before going on the injured list on April 23.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) remains on the active roster, despite not pitching since July 29. The staff ace was slated to play catch before the game, and Vogt said his next start will be determined after the session.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (10-6, 3.43 ERA) pitches the middle game of the three-game series. Lively has won his last two starts, allowing three runs over 12 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Diamondbacks have not announced a starter.

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press