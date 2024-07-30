Lowe hits 2-run homer, Eovaldi works 6 solid innings and Rangers beat Cardinals to snap 3-game skid View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer, Nathan Eovaldi worked six solid innings and the Texas Rangers snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Wyatt Langford added three hits for the Rangers, who have gone 6-5 since the All-Star break. Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Adolis Garcia and Leody Taveras also drove in runs for the Rangers.

Matt Carpenter homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of its last five games.

Lowe hit a 407-foot homer, his ninth of the season, off Chris Roycroft in the sixth inning to give Texas a 6-2 lead.

Closer Kirby Yates picked his 19th save in as many chances.

Eovaldi (8-4) allowed three runs on six hits in an 82-pitch outing. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out two and did not walk a batter for the sixth successive outing covering 43 innings. His last walk came in the third inning of a June 26 game at Milwaukee. He has struck out 32 batters in six July appearances.

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien made a diving stop of a bases-loaded line drive that started an inning-ending double play in the seventh.

Texas took the lead for good, 3-2, with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Heim tied the game with a run-scoring hit. Taveras snapped the tie with a run-producing grounder to first base.

Carpenter was inserted into the starting lineup due to his success against Eovaldi, with six hits in 12 career at-bats. His two-run homer in the third inning was his third of the season.

Andre Pallante (4-5) gave up three earned runs on seven hits over five innings, walking two and striking out five in the loss.

Earlier Monday, r eigning World Series champion Texas traded veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals for minor league left-handed reliever Walter Pennington ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals added starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox as part of a three-team deal.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin ailment suffered while warming up for Sunday’s game in Toronto. He will likely undergo an MRI in the next few days to determine the extent of the injury.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17) will face RHP Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57) in the second of a three-game set on Tuesday night. Lynn made five appearances against Texas in the 2011 World Series. He threw a scoreless eighth inning in a Game 7 victory. Scherzer, a St. Louis native, will be making his eighth appearance of the season after missing the first 11 weeks of the year while recovering from a herniated disc in his back.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press