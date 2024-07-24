José Ramírez homers as AL Central-leading Guardians end 3-game slide with 5-4 win over Tigers View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered for the first time in July and drove in two runs as the Cleveland Guardians ended their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Ramírez connected in the fifth inning off Joey Wentz (0-2) to help the AL Central-leading Guardians get just their third win in 10 games. Ramírez added an RBI single in the sixth.

Steven Kwan and rookie Jhonkensy Noel also hit homers for Cleveland, which has been in an offensive rut for weeks. The Guardians came in having scored two or fewer runs in six of their past eight games.

Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers.

Trailing 5-2, Detroit scored two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and Zach McKinstry’s heads-up baserunning.

McKinstry, who doubled with one out, was on third and alertly broke for the plate when Guardians reliever Hunter Gaddis tried to pick Matt Vierling off first and his throw got stuck under the Detroit center fielder’s body.

Rookie Cade Smith (5-1) pitched a hitless 1 2/3 innings, Scott Barlow stranded the tying run in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his league-leading 30th save. He now has 140 saves with Cleveland, passing Bob Wickman for the second most in club history.

Ramírez’s first homer since June 29 put the Guardians ahead 3-2 in the fifth.

The All-Star third baseman fell behind 1-2 against Wentz before yanking a fastball over the wall in left for his 24th homer, ending his long-ball drought after 74 at-bats.

Cleveland tacked on two more runs in the sixth on rookie Angel Martínez’s sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single by Ramírez.

Noel tied it 2-2 in the fourth with a towering homer onto the pedestrian plaza in left. Noel jumped on the first pitch from Alex Faedo, the second of five pitchers used by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch in a bullpen game.

Pérez put the Tigers ahead 2-1 in the fourth with a shot to right-center that followed Mark Canha’s one-out double.

Kwan, who has led the majors in hitting for several weeks, connected for Cleveland’s first homer in five games in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Parker Meadows (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to run the bases on Wednesday as he moves closer to activation. He’s been increasing baseball activities and could soon be sent on a rehab assignment. … Tests revealed RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder strain) does not have any structural issues. For now, he’ll be restricted from throwing while resting in Detroit.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (shoulder inflammation) has started his rehab throwing program. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 11.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-5, 3.13 ERA) starts amid strong speculation he’ll be traded in the next week. He’ll start against Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.58).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer