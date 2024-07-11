Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings as the Pirates blank the Brewers 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings in another dominant performance, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Thursday.

Skenes threw 99 pitches in his 11th major league start, 65 for strikes. The All-Star right-hander walked one while lowering his ERA to 1.90.

Colin Holderman replaced Skenes (6-0) and surrendered a leadoff single to Jake Bauers for Milwaukee’s first hit. The Brewers loaded the bases with two down in the eighth, but Holderman escaped the jam when he struck out William Contreras swinging.

Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his fourth save, finishing a two-hitter for Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Aaron Civale (2-7), who pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning. The NL Central leaders lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Pirates scored their only run in the seventh. Ke’Bryan Hayes reached on a leadof single, but he was erased when Jack Suwinski bounced into a fielder’s choice.

Yasmani Grandal then doubled into the gap in right-center, and Suwinski scored from first with a headfirst slide.

Civale was replaced by Bryan Hudson after issuing a walk to Andrew McCutchen. Hudson then got Bryan Reynolds to bounce into an inning-ending double play.