Justin Steele pitches a 2-hitter for his first career complete game as Cubs beat Angels 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Seiya Suzuki homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angeles 5-1 on Friday.

Steele (1-3) dazzled in his first victory in 13 starts this season. The left-hander threw 95 pitches, striking out seven and walking two, while lowering his ERA from 3.20 to 2.95.

The crowd of 36,948 cheered when he came out for the ninth inning and roared when Brandon Drury grounded out to end the game.

The Cubs won their second straight after losing eight of 10. The Angels dropped their fifth in a row since a season-high six-game win streak.

Steele won 16 games last season and made his first All-Star team. He missed six weeks this year after straining his left hamstring in the opener at Texas and hadn’t received much run support since his return. He got enough this time.

Suzuki hit a two-run drive in the first inning against Griffin Canning (3-9), driving a 2-2 pitch to the basket for his 12th home run and fourth in nine games. Ian Happ added RBI singles in the third and fifth after driving in a career-high six runs in Thursday’s romp over Philadelphia. Tomas Nido doubled and scored in the sixth.

Shut out the previous two games at Oakland, Los Angeles scored and got its only hits in the fifth. Keston Hiura singled and came home from second on Taylor Ward’s base hit.

Canning lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: The Angels placed 3B Luis Rengifo (right wrist inflammation) on the 10-day injured list. Rengifo exited Wednesday’s game at Oakland after fouling a ball off his lower right arm near the wrist. He had an MRI on Friday. … 3B Anthony Rendon (left hamstring strain) was to face live pitching against minor leaguers Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium, manager Ron Washington said. He is expected to get 15 to 20 at-bats each day.

Cubs: CF Pete Crow-Armstrong was out of the lineup for the second straight game after suffering a cut on his left hand against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell said the hand was swollen. … RHP Yency Almonte (strained right shoulder) was still deciding between surgery or a strengthening program. Almonte has been out since May 7. “Tomorrow, I may have a bigger update for you on that,” Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-6, 7.48 ERA) and Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (7-8, 3.03) both look to bounce back after getting hit hard in losses on Sunday. Hendricks gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings at Milwaukee. Anderson lasted 4 2/3 innings against Detroit and allowed six runs.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer