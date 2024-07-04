Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz hit RBI singles in 10th that lift Pirates past Cardinals 5-4 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz hit run-scoring singles on consecutive pitches in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Willson Contreras’ two-run homer in the eighth off Colin Holderman tied the score 3-3.

Alec Burleson’ put St. Louis ahead with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman (1-3) after Masyn Winn’s infield single advanced automatic runner Dylan Carlson to third.

With Joey Bart the automatic runner on second starting the bottom half, Michael A. Taylor struck out while trying to bunt and Andrew McCutchen drew a walk from Andrew Kittridge (1-4).

JoJo Romero relieved and Reynolds lined a fastball into center to drive in Bart and advance McCutchen to second. Cruz drove a slider to right and McCutchen scored standing up as the ball bounced to the right-field wall.

Rowdy Tellez had three hits for the Pirates, including an opposite-field home run just inside the left-field foul pole leading off the seventh against Giovanny Gallegos. Pittsburgh had lost three of four.

Wynn had three hits for the Cardinals.

Pirates rookie Jared Jones allowed one run and four hits over five innings. The 22-year-old right-hander made his first start since June 22 as the Pirates limited his workload.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas gave up two runs and five hits in six innings after allowing 10 runs and 12 hits over 4 1/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Cincinnati on June 27.

Winn hit an RBI single in the fifth, but the Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI groundout and Bart’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Ivan Herrera (lower back tightness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Memphis. … RHP Riley O’Brien (right forearm flexor strain) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.50) faces LHP Martin Perez (1-4, 5.28) in Thursday afternoon’s series finale. Pallante will be making his first career start against the Pirates after 13 relief appearances. Perez has gone 10 starts since his lone win of the season on April 4 at Washington.

