Toglia hits a sacrifice fly in the 14th inning as the Rockies top the White Sox 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored on Michael Toglia’s sacrifice fly in the 14th inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a five-game slide by topping the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

McMahon began the 14th on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Sam Hillard’s sacrifice bunt.

Toglia then hit a flyball to center, and McMahon narrowly beat the throw home by center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The call on the field was upheld following a video review.

Jalen Beeks (5-4) pitched two innings for the win. He retired the White Sox in order in the 14th.

Chicago right-hander Michael Soroka (0-8) allowed two unearned runs and one hit in four innings in the team’s longest game since August 2019.

The White Sox (24-62) had won three in a row. They took two of three in the weekend series between the worst teams in baseball.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press