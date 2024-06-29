Albert Suárez outduels Max Scherzer to help Orioles beat Rangers 2-1 View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Albert Suárez outpitched three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas 2-1 on Friday night to extend the Rangers’ latest lengthy losing streak.

Making his second start of the season following a long stay on the injured list, the 39-year-old Scherzer gave up two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Along the way, the right-hander reached another milestone and provided hope he might be able to help the defending World Series champions turn around a disappointing season.

For that to happen, the Rangers (37-45) need to get their hitters on track. Scherzer (1-1) kept the Orioles’ potent offense in check, but Texas managed only four hits and got its only run in the seventh inning, when two Orioles relievers issued four walks, the last with the bases loaded.

Suárez (4-2) allowed three hits and walked none in six innings. The 34-year-old snapped a two-game skid in which he allowed a combined eight runs and 16 hits over 8 2/3 innings.

Texas has lost five straight, its fourth skid of at least five games. In this one, the Rangers got the potential tying run in scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings but failed to cash in.

Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 18th save in 22 tries.

Scherzer started the season on the injured list after undergoing back surgery in December. His recovery was slowed by right thumb soreness and nerve irritation in his throwing arm, but he returned last Sunday to pitch five innings of one-hit ball at Kansas City.

On this night, Scherzer blew a third strike past Ramón Urías in the second inning to break a tie with Greg Maddux for 11th place on the career strikeout list. Scherzer finished with four strikeouts to raise his career total to 3,375, 18 short of Justin Verlander for 10th place.

But he gave up a solo homer to Colton Cowser in the fourth inning, and Gunnar Henderson made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

JETT STREAM

Hall of Fame rocker Joan Jett joined the character known as “Mr. Splash” to spray water on fans in the outfield after a positive play by the Orioles. A Maryland native and long-time Orioles fan, the 65-year-old Jett posed for pictures and chatted with some of the players before batting practice. She also threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (wrist) hopes to take batting practice Saturday, but he still has to face live pitching and could go on a rehab assignment before resuming a season interrupted by right wrist surgery after he was hit by a pitch in April. “We don’t want him here unless he’s healthy enough to swing a bat like he can and be able to handle major league pitching,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Orioles: C Adley Rutschman was held from the starting lineup after taking a foul ball off a finger on his right hand Thursday night. Manager Brandon Hyde said x-rays were negative. … RHP Corbin Burnes was placed on paternity leave, one day after going seven innings in a win over Texas. He is expected to join the team in Seattle next week during a Tuesday-Thursday series.

UP NEXT

Baltimore rookie Cade Povich (0-2, 4.15 ERA) makes his fifth start Saturday, looking for the first victory of his career. Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.04) starts for the Rangers.

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press