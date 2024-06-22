Wheeler gets support as Phillies bats exploded in 12-1 win over Arizona View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler allowed only one run and two hits in seven innings of work Saturday while Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos and David Dahl all homered as the Philadelphia Phillies cruised to a 12-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The win allowed the Phillies to be the first National League team to record 50 wins with a 50-26 record. The New York Yankees have 51 wins entering a Saturday night game against the Braves to lead the majors as the season’s halfway point approaches.

Castellanos had a season-high five RBIs and hit his second homer in as many days in the victory. Harper added three RBIs and hit his 18th of the season into the second deck in right field in the third inning during a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Bohm followed Harper’s shot with his eight of the second to left-center field.

The top five spots in the Phillies starting batting order — Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Harper, Bohm and Castellanos — were a combined 10-for-19 with 10 runs scored and 10 RBIs on the afternoon as Philadelphia scored double figures in runs for a game for the fifth time this season. Most of the damage was done against Arizona starter Tommy Henry (2-3).

Wheeler (9-4) bounced back from a struggling performance in Baltimore last Sunday, where he allowed eight runs and four homers in just 4 1/3 innings of work. He didn’t allow a base runner until the fifth, striking out eight and allowing only one fly ball out before being pulled after 95 pitches after the seventh.

Tucker Barnhart knocked in Arizona’s only run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Jake McCarthy was the only other Diamondback to record a hit.

Dahl — who replaced Castellanos in the eight inning — connected on a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning off Barnhart, who went from behind the plate to the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (left thumb sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after leaving Friday’s game in the sixth inning. Jose Herrera was called up from Triple A Reno. … OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s game with elbow soreness. He is considered day-to-day.

Phillies: INF Edmundo Sosa was removed from Saturday’s game in the sixth inning after being struck in the left elbow by a Scott McGough splitter. The club announced a contusion and said X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day … RHP Taijuan Walker has a blister on his right index finger that has limited his ability to throw and command his sinker. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the club will know as soon as Sunday whether Walker will make his next start on Wednesday at Detroit or have to go on the injured list.

UP NEXT

The series finale will see the Phillies send the newly extended LHP Cristopher Sanchez (4-3, 2.91 ERA) to the mound against Arizona RHP Slade Cecconi (2-5, 5.90)

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press