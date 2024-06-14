Walker hits 2 HRs, Pederson adds a grand slam and the D-backs coast past the Angels 11-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit two homers, Joc Pederson added a late grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks coasted past the Los Angeles Angels 11-1 on Thursday night.

Arizona won two of three in the series and eight of its last 12 overall.

Walker got the D-backs’ offense started in the first inning with a three-run blast on a full count. The first baseman turned on an inside fastball from Griffin Canning and hit a high-arching shot deep into the left field seats for his 14th homer of the season.

His 15th long ball came just two innings later when another powerful swing sent Canning’s hanging slider 464 feet and over the left-center wall to give the D-backs a 4-0 lead.

Arizona righty Brandon Pfaadt (3-5) gave up one run on six hits and three walks, striking out eight. It was a nice bounce back by the 25-year-old, who had given up 13 runs over his previous 18 1/3 innings.

Kevin Newman had three hits, including a two-run single. Pederson’s grand slam — the third of his career — came in the seventh off Luis García and traveled 430 feet into the right-center seats.

Pederson added a run-scoring single in the eighth for a five RBI night. The D-backs needed just nine hits to do their damage.

Canning (2-7) gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in six innings, pitching fairly well except for Walker’s two homers.

Los Angeles’ Mickey Moniak had a two-out, RBI single in the fourth to cut Arizona’s advantage to 4-1. Luis Rengifo added two hits.

The Angels have dropped four of their past six games.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 2.63 ERA) will start the opener of a road series against the Giants on Friday. San Francisco will throw RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 2.03 ERA).

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (3-5, 5.96 ERA) will start the opener of a home series against the White Sox on Friday. Chicago will throw RHP Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.06 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer