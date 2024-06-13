CJ Abrams doubles and homers as Nationals beat Tigers 7-5 for 5th straight win View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a double and a home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Wednesday night for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Jake Irvin (5-5) gave up gave up one run on six hits in six innings.

Washington last won five straight between June 19-24, 2021. A victory on Thursday would give the team its first six-game winning streak since an eight-game streak from Sept. 23-29, 2019 — the year the Nationals won the World Series.

“This is awesome,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We’re scoring runs and we’re playing good, but this game is never as easy as it looks. We have to stop giving away outs.”

Detroit’s Reese Olson (1-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Olson has a 10.43 ERA in three June starts after posting a 1.92 ERA in his first 10 starts.

“He’s not a surprise to anyone any more,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s been up here for 30-plus starts. It’s a constant need for adjustments here and there.”

Matt Vierling hit his first career lead-off homer to give Olson the lead, but Abrams tied the game with a home run in the third.

The Nationals went up 2-1 on Keibert Ruiz’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning then took control with a three-run fifth.

Jacob Young led off with a double and scored on Abrams’ two-base hit. Jesse Winker singled and Eddie Rosario made it 4-1 with an RBI single. Luis García Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second. Carson Kelly’s throw sailed into center field, allowing Winker to score from third.

Abrams nearly added to his batting line in the sixth, but Mark Canha made a diving stop at first base to rob him of an RBI double.

The Tigers scored three in the eighth, including two on Gio Urshela’s double.

“We had gotten some runners, but we really never got an inning going until that one,” Hinch said.

Washington made it 7-4 with two runs off Will Vest in the ninth.

“It’s huge,” Winker said. “That’s a good team over there, so any time we can add on some runs, it is big.”

Kyle Finnegan allowed a homer to Riley Greene in the bottom of the ninth inning before finishing the game for his 19th save. Finnegan got the last four outs in Tuesday’s 5-4 10-inning victory.

“We didn’t want to go to (Hunter) Harvey or Finnegan again tonight, but we had a chance to win the game,” Martinez said. “Who knows what will happen tomorrow — hopefully we win 10-0.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Nationals placed 1B Joey Gallo on the injured list with a pulled left hamstring and recalled INF Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the three-game series on Thursday, with Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-4, 4.73) facing LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.15).

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press