Beaver’s perfect relief leads Alabama past Duke in Women’s College World Series elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kayla Beaver threw 3 2/3 innings of perfect relief, Marlie Giles knocked in two runs, and No. 14 seed Alabama defeated No. 10 Duke 2-1 in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series on Friday.

Beaver stepped in for Jocelyn Briski and earned the win a day after throwing six innings in a loss to UCLA.

Alabama (39-19) will play the loser of Saturday’s game between No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Florida on Sunday in an elimination game.

Duke (52-9) made history. Coach Marissa Young became the first Black head coach to lead a team to the World Series, according to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Duke. It also was the Blue Devils’ first trip to the World Series.

Duke’s Cassidy Curd gave up just one earned run on four hits in the loss.

Giles hit an RBI double in the first to open the scoring. Duke answered in the second with a solo homer by Ana Gold.

Alabama’s Kali Heivilin appeared to have a solo homer in the third, but Duke’s Amiah Burgess got her glove over the top of the fence to make the grab.

Giles hit a solo homer in the sixth to put Alabama up 2-1, and Beaver made it hold up.

