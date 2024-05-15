Sánchez drives in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Marlins beat the Tigers 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Jesús Sánchez drove in Bryan De La Cruz with a 10th-inning groundout, and the Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Both starters — Miami’s Ryan Weathers and Detroit’s Reese Olson — allowed three singles in a career-best eight innings. Olson struck out six, and Weathers finished with four strikeouts.

“They were both great,” Marlins manager Skip Schumacher said. “Olson was on his game and we couldn’t get the ball off the ground, and I think Weathers was throwing 80% fastball strikes and keeping everything on the ground.”

Olson is 0-4 in eight starts despite a 2.09 ERA. The Tigers have been shut out three times with him on the mound.

“Our guys have been scoring runs, so I believe in them,” he said. “I’m just focusing on throwing strikes.”

Josh Bell hit a leadoff single in the 10th against Alex Lange (0-3), moving De La Cruz to third. Sánchez then hit a bouncer to second that resulted in a forceout at second base.

A.J. Puk got three outs for his first save. He came into the game with four losses in five outings and a 9.00 ERA.

“We were going back and forth between Puk and (Declan) Cronin for the 10th,” Schumacher said. “We ended up going with Puk, because he’s been in that situation before. He was our closer for a lot of last season.”

It was the 10th extra-inning shutout victory in franchise history. The previous instance was a 2-0 win at the New York Mets in 10 innings on July 10, 2022.

Weathers matched a bit of family history; his father, David, allowed three hits in eight shutout innings for the Marlins against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 6, 1993. David Weathers spent most of his 19-season career as a reliever, only starting 69 games.

“It’s awesome to share that moment with him,” Ryan Weathers said. “He’s the reason I’m here today; he showed me how to pitch. I’m sure I am going to call him tonight and talk about the whole game.”

Weathers didn’t allow a baserunner until Wenceel Pérez led off the sixth with a grounder through the infield. Javier Báez then grounded into his fourth double play of the season.

“This was a little bit of a throwback game where each starting pitcher was just dealing and going through each other’s lineup,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Tigers put two runners on against Tanner Scott (2-4) in the ninth, including Mark Canha reaching on the game’s only walk, but Riley Greene grounded out to end the inning.

The game was completed in 129 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Gio Urshela was activated from the 10-day injured list, and OF Akil Baddoo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Urshela had been out since injuring a hamstring on April 19.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday. Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-1, 3.58 ERA) will face LHP Trevor Rogers (0-6, 6.57 ERA).

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press