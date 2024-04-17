José Ramírez gets key hit to help the Guardians beat the Red Sox 10-7 in 11 innings

José Ramírez gets key hit to help the Guardians beat the Red Sox 10-7 in 11 innings View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 10-7 on Tuesday night.

With no outs and runners on first and second, Ramírez hit a low liner back up the middle against Josh Winckowski (1-1). After Brayan Rocchio sacrificed and Bo Naylor was walked intentionally, Estevan Florial added a two-run single.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, surrendering a tying sacrifice fly to Connor Wong. Scott Barlow got three outs for his first save of the season, striking out two.

Gabriel Arias had two hits and two RBIs for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who earned their third consecutive victory. Steven Kwan had three hits and scored twice, and Tyler Freeman homered.

Cleveland improved to 12-5. It has won nine of its first 11 road games for the first time since 1948.

“It’s really fun to be a part of the camaraderie, the team. It’s been really fun this year,” Barlow said.

“Just the resilience and never backing down. Anything can happen. And that’s kind of like an example of tonight and it’s really fun.”

Wong hit a two-run homer for Boston, which trailed 5-1 after five innings. Enmanuel Valdez and Triston Casas also went deep.

“It’s tough,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “But we’re going to show up tomorrow. We still got two games on this homestand. It’s been a tough one so far. But we come here, we win two games, and then get ready for Pittsburgh (on Friday).”

Rafael Devers capped Boston’s five-run sixth with a two-run double, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 lead.

But Cleveland tied it up on Andrés Giménez’s RBI single against Kenley Jansen in the ninth. It was Jansen’s first blown save of the season.

“Today’s a day that you just got to tip your hat to the Guardians,” said Jansen, who noticed none of the issues he had with gripping the ball that he had in his previous outing on Sunday. “They did a great job, put the ball in play, nothing you can do about it.”

Arias put the Guardians in front again when he singled in Rocchio in the 10th. But Wong responded for the Red Sox in the bottom half.

“That’s unbelievable. I mean, what a game,” first-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “We got kicked in the teeth pretty good there in the sixth and it felt pretty bad. But then we come fighting back and then again they tied it up and here we come.”

Right-hander Tanner Bibee started for Cleveland and went five innings, giving up one run on Valdez’s homer with two outs in the fourth. Bibee allowed five hits and walked two.

Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock was charged with two runs and three hits in four innings. He departed because of left oblique tightness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Cora said OF Tyler O’Neill cleared the concussion protocol and could return to the lineup on Thursday. O’Neill left Monday’s game against Cleveland after a collision with Devers, suffering a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches to close. … INF Vaughn Grissom, out all season with a left hamstring strain, continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, going 1 for 3 while serving as the designated hitter. … INF/OF Rob Refsnyder, out all season with a left toe fracture, continued his rehab assignment with Worcester, hitting a home run and playing first base. … Devers left before the eighth with left knee discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Guardians and Red Sox play the third of their four-game set on Wednesday. After being sidelined by a viral illness, RHP Ben Lively will make his 2024 debut for Cleveland. RHP Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press