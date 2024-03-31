Ian Happ’s 4 hits, bases-loaded walk lead Cubs over Rangers 9-5 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ian Happ tied his career high with four hits and drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk from José Leclerc in a four-run ninth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their opening three-game series.

With the score 4-4, Leclerc (0-1) walked Michael Busch with one out, allowed Nico Hoerner’s swinging-bunt single down the third-base line and walked Mike Tauchman.

Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a forceout at the plate, Happ walked on a full-count fastball that sailed wide and Seiya Suzuki greeted Jacob Latz with a two-run single. Cody Bellinger singled in the final run.

Héctor Neris (1-0) pitched a one-hit eighth.

Texas pitchers walked nine while allowing eight hits.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer in the first off Jon Gray, who allowed five runs — four earned — seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run single in the second against Jordan Wicks. Happ had an RBI double in the fourth, with another run scoring for a 5-2 lead when center fielder Leody Taveras misplayed the ball for an error.

Semien hit an RBI double in the fourth and scored on rookie Wyatt Langford’s tying two-run triple that one-hopped the 410-foot sign in center.

Wicks gave up five runs — two earned, — five hits and three walks in four innings. Cubs starters pitcher 12 1/3 innings in the series.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Shōta Imanaga will start the team’s home opener on Monday against Colorado RHP Dakota Hudson.

Rangers: RHP Dan Dunning will start Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, where last year’s Rangers began an 11-0 postseason road run that culminated in their World Series title. Dunning will face RHP Ryan Pepiot, acquired in December from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb