Ramirez hits first homer, Guardians top A’s 6-4 before announced crowd of 3,837 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Ramirez hit his first home run of the season, Andrés Giménez had three hits and the Cleveland Guardians beat the A’s 6-4 on Friday night in front of a sparse crowd at the Oakland Coliseum.

Ramirez, an All-Star each of the past three seasons, hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run first inning for the Guardians.

“It’s best-case scenario to get out there with a three-run lead,” Cleveland starter Logan Allen said. “All I have to do is go out there and protect it.”

Giménez (3-for-3, two walks) hit a pair of RBI doubles, one each in the fifth and seventh innings, while Will Brennan added an RBI single for Cleveland.

“(Giménez) was the catalyst tonight,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said.

A total of 17,359 fans have shown up for the first two games in Oakland this season. A crowd of 3,837 fans was announced for Friday’s game, after 13,522 fans attended opening night Thursday, with thousands more in the parking lot protesting the A’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Vogt, who played in Oakland for five-plus seasons during his career as a player, said his team wasn’t affected by the small crowd.

“Obviously, there’s a lot going on here in Oakland,” Vogt said. “I feel for the fans, but we’re focused on us and we’re focused on playing our game, no matter how many people are here.”

Allen earned the win in his 2024 debut, allowing three runs over five-plus innings, after a 2023 rookie campaign where he posted a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts.

Oakland newcomer J.D. Davis hit two solo shots to record his first homers since being signed as a free agent on March 16. It marked the third two-homer game of Davis’ career and first since July 17, 2021.

“They don’t give out home runs up here,” Davis said. “To get two tonight was special, but at the end of the day, we lost, and that’s all that matters.”

A’s outfielder Esteury Ruiz and catcher Shea Langeliers each added sacrifice flies. A’s right-hander Ross Stripling was charged with five runs (four earned) over five innings in his first start since being acquired via trade this offseason.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors in saves each of the past two seasons, pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: LHP prospect Joey Cantillo is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (10-4, 2.94 ERA in 2023) faces A’s LHP JP Sears (5-14, 4.54 in 2023) on Saturday.

