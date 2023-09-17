Stanton homers and Yankees beat Pirates 6-3, improving to 5-1 on 6-game trip View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo home run in the third inning for just his second hit in eight games, New York relievers retired 15 consecutive batters and the Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Saturday night to move three games over .500 for the first time in a month.

Stanton led off the third with his 24th home run this season, a 418-foot solo drive off Luis Ortiz (4-5) into the left-field bleachers that extended the Yankees’ lead to 4-2. The five-time All-Star is 2 for 27 since Sept. 6 and has three hits, each a home run, in 31 at-bats since Sept. 5. He is hitting a career-low .195.

New York is 5-1 on a seven-game trip and has won 14 of 19, moving two games ahead of last–place Boston in the AL East. The Yankees (76-73) improved to three games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 12, when they began a nine-game skid. Trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992, they have won five of six series after going 0-8-2 during a stretch that started in late June

Like Weaver gave up three runs and four hits in four innings with seven strikeouts. Rookie Jhony Brito (8-7) retired nine straight batters and , Ian Hamilton and Clay Holmes three apiece, Holmes for his 21st save in 24 chances.

Ortiz allowed four runs, six hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings. Pirates pitchers walked seven batters three of whom scored.

Rookie Austin Wells hut an RBI double in the first off the glove of centerfielder Jack Suwinski and, after Ortiz’s third walk of the inning, Estevan Florial lined a single to right.

Bryan Reynolds cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom half with his 22nd homer, a two-run drive.

After Stanton’s homer, Endy Rodríguez hit a sacrifice fly in the third.

Aaron Judge walked for the third time and scored on a wild pitch. Oswaldo Cabrera added his fifth homer in the eighth against Thomas Hatch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Anthony Misiewicz was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after taking a line drive to the face in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win Friday. Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital on Friday night, New York manager Aaron Boone said. … Hamilton (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

LHP Carlos Rodón (3-5, 6.14) will start for the Yankees in the series finale Sunday.

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press