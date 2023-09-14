Clear
89.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants-Rockies postponed by weather; doubleheader set for Saturday

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Giants Rockies Baseball

Giants-Rockies postponed by weather; doubleheader set for Saturday

Photo Icon View Photo

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies had the opener of their four-game series postponed Thursday by inclement weather about three hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will be at 2:10 pm. EDT and the second at 8:10 p.m.

Logan Webb was slated to throw Thursday for the Giants and Chase Anderson for the Rockies. Anderson will pitch Friday night, while San Francisco’s rotation has yet to be determined going forward.

The Giants entered the day a half-game out of the third NL wild-card spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 