Japan’s Yamamoto throws no-hit game as he prepares a possible move next season to MLB

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who could be moving next season to the MLB, pitched a no-hit game on Saturday for his Japanese club the Orix Buffaloes.

Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory over the Lotte Marines. It was the second no-hit game for the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher.

Yamamoto’s threw a no-hitter last year against the Seibu Lions.

Yamamoto pitched on Japan’s team earlier this year that won the World Baseball Classic and is generally regarded at the best pitcher in Japan who might be headed next season to North America.

