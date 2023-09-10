Taylor fills in for Yelich, hits go-ahead homer as Brewers rout Yankees 9-2 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 9 hitter Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead homer as Christian Yelich’s fill-in to start a three-run eighth inning that sparked the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory Saturday after the New York Yankees celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1998 championship team.

With the score 2-2, Taylor hit a 1-0 sinker off Jonathan Loáisiga (0-2) down the left field line for his sixth homer. Taylor was inserted into Milwaukee’s lineup when Yelich was scratched due to lower back soreness about 10 minutes the scheduled start of a game delayed by rain at the start by 2 hours, 34 minutes.

Milwaukee (79-62) opened a four-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

New York had four hits and managed just seven in the first two games of the series, getting outscored 13-0 from the seventh inning on. The Yankees (70-72) have lost three straight after winning eight of nine and are in danger of their first losing season since 1992.

Taylor got his seventh career three-hit game and reached four times.

After Derek Jeter made his first Old-Timers’ Day appearance, Milwaukee went ahead 2-0 in the fourth on Willy Adames’ Little League home run. Adams hit an RBI triple and continued home when first baseman DJ LeMahieu’s throw sailed past third for an error.

New York tied the score in the bottom half on Anthony Volpe’s RBI single and Oswald Peraza’s run-scoring grounder.

Milwaukee took a 5-2 lead in a three-run eighth against Loáisiga, who allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in the first two games of the series.

After Taylor’s homer, Mark Canha hit a bloop RBI single and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini had a sacrifice fly. William Contreras had a two-run single in the ninth, when Ron Marinaccio walked in a run.

Joel Payamps (5-4) struck out rookie Jasson Domínguez with Aaron Judge on first to end the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (left upper body injury) was placed on the injured list and was awaiting further test results. RHP Ron Marinaccio was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA) opposes New York RHP Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90) Sunday. Burnes is winless in eight starts since July 20 and Cole has won his last three starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press