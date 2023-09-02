Cloudy
Toronto catcher Danny Jansen suffers a fractured right middle finger in the Blue Jays’ 13-9 win

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed that Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen suffered a fractured right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said.

Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh inning.

“It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman went on the injured list last week.

”We’ll see how Jano is tomorrow,” Schneider said. “It’s an initial X-ray, and there is going to be more in-depth stuff done and tonight and tomorrow.”

Triple-A Buffalo catcher Tyler Heineman is the likely replacement.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

