Astros’ Framber Valdez holds Tigers hitless through 6 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has not allowed a hit through six inning against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
The 29-year-old left-hander no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1. Making his fourth start since then, he struck out three, walked four and hit a batter. He has thrown 52 of 91 pitches for strikes.
Valdez nearly allowed a second-inning homer to Miguel Cabrera, but right fielder Kyle Tucker made a jumping catch against the fence.
Houston led 1-0 on Jose Altuve’s RBI single in the third inning.
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press