Dallas Keuchel's perfect game bid for Twins ended by Pirates' Bryan Reynolds in 7th inning

By AP News
Dallas Keuchel's perfect game bid for Twins ended by Pirates' Bryan Reynolds in 7th inning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Keuchel perfect game bid for the Minnesota Twins ended when the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds doubled off the right-field wall with one out in the seventh inning Sunday.

Keuchel retired his first 19 batters before Reynolds drove a sinker just over the reach of Matt Wallner on his 85th pitch. The 35-year-old left-hander was replaced by Griffin Jax after the hit. Keuchel struck out three and threw 53 pitches for strikes.

Signed to a minor league contract in June, the two-time All-Star made his Twins debut on Aug. 6 when he gave up one run over five innings. He allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings against Philadelphia in his previous start.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, last pitched a complete game in 2018.

Edouard Julien hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth against Osvaldo Bido that scored Donovan Solano and drove in Solano with an RBI double in the sixth off José Hernández.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

