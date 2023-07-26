Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott hits in the 9th inning rally Phillies past AL-best Orioles 4-3 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Yennier Cano (1-2) allowed a one-out single to Bryce Harper — who had tied the game for the Phillies 2-all in the sixth with a solo homer — and got the second out before he gave up Stott’s sharp double. J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single off a chopper to shortstop that Jorge Mateo struggled to get out of his glove and made a late throw, extending the inning.

Bohm singled to left past a drawn-in infield and Phillies fans erupted after the comeback victory.

Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm that had Orioles fans — there was so much orange in the lower level of Citizens Bank Park that the game could have been confused for a Flyers game — going wild.

Yunior Marte (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth for the win.

Cano retired Trea Turner on a grounder for the first out of the ninth, as the shortstop finished an 0-for-4 night with one strikeout that set off boos from the Phillies fans. The slumping Turner, who is batting .245, had two errors and was ejected in Monday night’s loss to Baltimore.

Austin Hayes and Adam Frazier each had RBI doubles off Phillies starter Taijuan Walker, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson allowed a run in the third and had put two runners on with one out. Turner weakly grounded to short for a fielder’s choice and the second out. Gibson then got his former teammate Harper to ground out and end the inning.

One fan dressed in a UCLA shirt needed to be escorted away by security from the row behind the Philadelphia dugout when he started chirping at the Phillies at the end of the inning. He appeared to extend two middle fingers on the way out.

The Phillies let Gibson walk away after a 14-14 record over parts of two seasons in Philadelphia. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a $10 million, one-year contract and had been a 2023 version of an innings eater for the Orioles. He made his AL-high 22nd start, and his nine wins are one reason the Orioles entered the leading the American League.

Gibson, who received his 2022 NL championship ring before Monday night’s game, retired 11 straight at one point while nursing a 2-1 lead. The 11th batter was a strikeout of Turner. Turner has faced a season of adversity in Philly and was voraciously booed.

Harper turned the boos into a wild applause when he jacked his fifth homer of the season into the right field seats and tied the game at 2.

Harper was a hit in Philadelphia from the moment he signed with the Phillies and has since won the NL MVP and was the NLCS MVP last season when he led the Phillies to the World Series. Turner signed a $300 million, 11-year contract as one of the supposed final pieces to help the Phillies return to and win the World Series. His good games have been spotty and now he’s drawing the ire of the fed-up fans.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Painter likely would miss all of the 2024 season with a targeted return for spring training in 2025. The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus. He was on target to make the Phillies until he was injured in spring training.

Orioles: Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Hicks was hurt a night earlier on a diving catch. OF Ryan McKenna was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. … SS Gunnar Henderson left the game with lower back discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send RHP Kyle Bradish (6-6, 3.05 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer