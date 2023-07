Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6

Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Monday night.

Karl Kauffman pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado (40-60) improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.

Kauffmann (1-3), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Albuquerque, had a 10.19 ERA over five previous appearances — three of them starts. He took over after opener Jake Bird worked two innings and wasn’t removed until the first two batters reached in the seventh. Kauffmann was charged with a run and two hits.

Jeimer Candelario had a three-run homer and a double for the Nationals, who were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Patrick Corbin (6-11) gave up six runs — five earned — and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. With runners on first and second, Randal Grichuk singled to right-center. Jurickson Profar scored from second and, when center fielder Alex Call bobbled the ball, Ezequiel Tovar scored behind him.

Colorado appeared to increase its lead to 3-0 on Grichuk’s single to right with one out in the sixth. Washington challenged the play, however, and the safe call at the plate was overturned as the review showed catcher Keibert Ruiz tagged Tovar before he touched the plate.

Jones batted next and homered to center to make it 4-0. Colorado kept adding on, scoring two runs each in the seventh, eighth and ninth, including an RBI single by Trejo to make 10-4.

Ruiz’s RBI single made it 6-1 with no outs in the seventh. With runners on first and second, Dominic Smith lined out to third. Trejo tried to double up Joey Meneses at second, but his throw was wild. Menenes went to third and Ruiz scrambled to second, but Ruiz did not tag up at first and the Rockies doubled him up to short-circuit the rally.

Candelario cut the deficit to 8-4 when he homered in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant remains day to day after being hit on the hand with a pitch Saturday. … 1B C.J. Cron (back) is day to day. He took swings in the batting cage, ran sprints and played catch. “His movements are progressing and improving,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s getting closer.”

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (lumbar spine back spasms) returned to Washington, where he will spend the rest of his rehab time. He has not begun baseball activities. … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

ROSTER MOVES

Rockies: Traded RHP Pierce Johnson to the Braves for right-handers Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon. Vodnik, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 games for Double-A Mississippi. Gordon split time this season between Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, going 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). They will report to Double-A Hartford. Johnson went 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 43 games for the Rockies.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA) is 4-1 with a 3.60 ERA over his past four starts.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38) is 3-2 with a 4.97 ERA in five career starts against Colorado.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press