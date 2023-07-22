Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and a solo homer before scoring the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 on Friday night, snapping the AL West leaders’ six-game winning streak.

J.D. Martinez had two RBI singles and drew a bases-loaded walk for the Dodgers, who played at Globe Life Field for the first time since winning the 2020 World Series, NL Championship Series and NL Division Series there in the neutral-site postseason during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corey Seager, the Dodgers’ shortstop when he was the MVP of both that World Series and NLCS, homered against the team he left in free agency two winters ago for a $325 million, 10-year deal in Texas. The All-Star led off the sixth inning with his 15th homer to put the Rangers up 5-4, but exited the game two innings later after hurting his hand on a headfirst slide into second base for a double.

Seager had a sprained right thumb and X-rays were negative, manager Bruce Bochy said.

Los Angeles opened the seventh by loading the bases on two walks, including an intentional pass to Freeman, and a single by Will Smith before Martinez drew a walk to force home the tying run. Those were the only four batters faced by rookie right-hander Alex Speas (0-1).

The NL West-leading Dodgers went in front to stay when Freeman came home to make it 6-5 on Max Muncy’s fielder’s-choice grounder. Smith added a two-run double in the eighth inning, and Mookie Betts had one in the ninth.

Ryan Brasier (2-0), the third of six Los Angeles pitchers, got an inning-ending double-play grounder after taking over in the sixth.

Freeman had an opposite-field double into the left-center gap in the third inning, then scored on the Martinez single for a 3-2 Dodgers lead. Freeman’s 18th homer was a solo shot with two outs in the fifth to tie the game at 4.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer in the first for the Rangers, who had been the only team without a loss since the All-Star break. The six-game winning streak was their longest since 2019.

Dodgers rookie center fielder Jonny Deluca had two incredible catches — against consecutive batters to end the fifth inning. After being fully extended parallel to the ground when making a diving catch to take a hit away from Leody Taveras, Deluca made a leaping catch at the fence about 400 feet from the plate to take a home run away from Marcus Semien when the game was still tied.

LOUD AND RAUCOUS

There was a raucous sellout crowd of 39,808 for the opener of a three-game series, with loud chants for both teams — at the same time in some instances. The stadium capacity was limited to about 25% for the World Series and NLCS three years ago because of the pandemic.

FOR STARTERS

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney, who pitched for the Dodgers last season before going to Texas in free agency, allowed four runs and five hits over five innings. He had thrown 10 1/3 scoreless innings his previous two home starts. …. Los Angeles right-hander Tony Gonsolin struck out six and allowed two hits over five innings, but walked three and gave up four runs — on Lowe’s homer and then back-to-back sac flies in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder soreness) threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session and is expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday. Manager Dave Roberts said the 10-time All-Star won’t make a rehab start before being activated, which could be by next weekend. … LF Chris Taylor fouled a pitch off his left knee while batting in the second inning. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.82 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday. Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25) pitches for Los Angeles.

___

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer