Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

By AP News
A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Toronto’s José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) and Chicago’s Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays. The White Sox have not announced a starter.

The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

Toronto beat Chicago 4-3 on Tuesday after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run drive in the sixth for his 25th homer.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

