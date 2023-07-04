Clear
81 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rodríguez delivers in 4-run 9th against All-Star closer Doval as Mariners beat Giants 6-5

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez scores on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Rodríguez delivers in 4-run 9th against All-Star closer Doval as Mariners beat Giants 6-5

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night.

J.P. Crawford broke a 2-all tie with a sacrifice fly against Doval. Rodríguez’s double made it 5-2, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single with two outs as the Mariners handed Doval his worst outing in the majors.

The right-hander had never allowed more than three earned runs in a game and had given up a total of eight in 38 prior appearances this season.

Rookie catcher Blake Sabol homered twice and drove in all five runs for the Giants. He launched a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth to bring San Francisco within one. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores singled before Paul Sewald struck out Brandon Crawford to end it.

Coming off a series win at home against Tampa Bay, the Mariners won their third game in a row. The Giants have dropped three straight and five of seven. They are 4-7 since winning 10 straight from June 11-21.

By HENRY SCHULMAN
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 