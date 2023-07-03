Clear
Mariners climb out of an early 5-run hole to beat the Rays 7-6 on HBP

By AP News
Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam, driving in Teoscar Hernandez to score, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit Sunday in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners (40-42), who took two of three games from the top team in the American League. All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo recovered from a rough start to last six innings.

Seattle’s bullpen held the Mariners without a hit over the final three innings. Andrés Munoz (1-1) worked the seventh, Matt Brash pitched the eighth and Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered early off Castillo. Arozarena lined into a double play that ended the seventh, with teammate Wander Franco getting doubled off first base on a ball into right field.

Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom half, when a wild Adam (2-2) walked two batters and plunked two others. Caballero was hit on the first pitch with the bases loaded to score Teoscar Hernández, giving the Mariners a 7-6 lead.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By LUKE OLSON
Associated Press

