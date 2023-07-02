Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Sunday to win their third straight series.

Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

Hoby Milner entered with a 3-2 lead in the seventh and got Connor Joe to hit an inning-ending flyout.

Elvis Peguero allowed Josh Palacios’ RBI double in the eighth, and Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Milwaukee (45-39) won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.

Pittsburgh (39-44) lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Rich Hill (7-8) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. The 43-year-old left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Nick Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, hit his second big league homer, a two-run drive that put Pittsburgh ahead in the second. Palacios doubled twice for the Pirates.

McCutchen went 0 for 4, ending his team-high 20-game on-base streak.

Contreras’ ninth homer put the Brewers ahead 3-2 in the third, a 435-foot drive on a fastball. Milwaukee boosted the lead in the eighth when Brice Turang hit a squib to the left side with runners at the corners and two outs, and reliever Ryan Burucki threw the ball down the right-field line as two runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LF Bryan Reynolds was activated from the from 10-day IL after recovering from lower back inflammation and went 0 for 4 in his first big league game since June 19. … INF Ji Hwan Bae was placed on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain. He got hurt during Saturday’s 11-8 loss.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.85 ERA) starts Monday’s homestand opener against the Chicago Cubs, who go with LHP Drew Smyly (7-5, 3.96)

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (9-3, 3.34) opens a trip Monday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press