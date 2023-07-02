Stephenson’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning lifts the Reds over the Padres 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to their latest dramatic victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Stephenson batted for slumping Joey Votto and launched the first pitch from Nick Martinez into the visitors’ bullpen in right field for his fifth career pinch-hit homer.

San Diego trimmed it to 4-3 in the ninth when Jake Cronenworth’s two-out double scored Gary Sánchez, but Alexis Díaz retired pinch-hitter Rougned Odor on a line drive to second base for his 23rd save.

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press